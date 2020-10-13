Volleyball set to return in February

After the fall season’s postponement due to COVID-19, ACU’s volleyball team will return to the court competitively starting in February.

“We are excited to work towards our spring competition season and are thankful to be on campus here in Abilene,” said head coach Angela Mooney. “To attend classes, train and all work together, especially since not every university or volleyball program across the country has those same opportunities, it is a blessing.”

The Southland conference announced its plans to start conference play in the spring, along with the statement that the conference season will be shorter. Instead of the normal 16-game conference game schedule, teams will only play a 12-game schedule, while only playing each other once.

Despite the shortened schedule, the players are excited to be back and to be able to play again.

“Our whole team was super excited when we heard the news,” said senior outside hitter Katelyn Mueller. “We were holding out for that spring season because we have been working really hard this whole semester. We are eager to play and ready to play.”

While waiting for February to come, the Wildcats have already spent plenty of time preparing for the season to return, which comes at perfect timing, since most of the team comprises underclassmen. Despite their lack of experience, Mooney has high praise for her young team.

“They are proving themselves to be resilient and tough, and we are really proud of them,” said Mooney. “We are also taking advantage of the extra training we are getting in the gym, and we have seen huge strides in the right direction. Though the season postponement was not ideal, it has been a time we are taking advantage of.”

The Wildcats’ first conference game will take place Feb. 4 at the University of Incarnate Word in San Antonio, and the first home game will take place Feb. 11 against McNeese.