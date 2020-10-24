Weekly predictions: ACU vs. SFA

Season Records:

T-1. Owen 2-0

T-1. Carrie 2-0

T-1. Madi 2-0

T-4. Tavian 1-1

T-4. Jalen 1-1

Owen: It seems almost ages since the Wildcats were out on the field. After the cancellation of the Homecoming game and the car accident leaving junior quarterback Sema’J Davis in a hospital, the tone of this season has greatly changed. The remaining season is more than just football for these Wildcats. The Lumberjacks are well within the season, having completed five games compared to ACU’s two. After starting the season 0-3, SFA has won back-to-back games at home. Junior quarterback Trae Self has shown promise in strides, but turnovers continue to be a problem, throwing four interceptions in the past three games. His performance will be crucial if the Lumberjacks hope to extend a winning streak. I’ve been impressed with the Wildcats’ offense arsenal thus far, and I expect it to propel them to the first victory of the season.

ACU: 24 SFA: 21

Carrie: After a nail-biter double-overtime win against Stephen F. Austin in 2019, the Wildcats and the Lumberjacks are ready to square off in Arlington at Global Life Park. After starting the season 0-3, the Lumberjacks are on a two-game winning streak after beating West Texas A&M and Angelo State, both familiar opponents to ACU. They also had some COVID-19 challenges of their own, having to play their game against Angelo State without Head Coach Colby Carthel on the sideline, still earning the win. But ACU has faced its own challenges. The cancellation of the Homecoming game, and the loss of captain and junior quarterback Sema’J Davis due to a car accident that has left him hospitalized. The Wildcats’ offense has also been on a roll as of late due to the leadership and skills of junior quarterback and captain Peyton Mansell. With this recently ignited offense and the drive to play to honor Sema’J, I feel the Wildcats will earn a hard-fought win.

ACU: 24 SFA: 17

Jalen: There has been a whirlpool of emotions surrounding the cancellation of the Homecoming game and the car accident of junior quarterback Sema’J Davis.The Wildcats will be back in action this weekend against Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks in Arlington. The last time these two teams played, the Wildcats won in a double overtime battle 31-24 last season. The Lumberjacks are currently on a two-game winning streak, defeating both opponents by 23.5 points. Against West Texas, the Lumberjacks garnered 516 yards of offense, which is the highest of this season. The Wildcats will need to lock down the SFA running attack, as they allowed nearly 500 rushing yards against Army a few weeks ago. However, the Wildcats have executed well offensively, averaging 348 yards of offense per game. I think this game will be an emotional one. ACU will come out top for their first win of the season.

ACU: 27 SFA: 17

Madi: With this week’s game approaching, the Wildcats motive for this season has a bigger meaning than it ever did. Junior quarterback Sema’J Davis was in a terrible car accident that has put him in the hospital for a while. With a few weeks since the accident and practices under the Wildcats belt I want to believe there is a refocus of the goals this year. SFA is on a 2 game win streak but they have some deficiencies offensively. I’m looking forward to watching the Wildcats defense take advantage of SFA’s offense. We have yet to win a game this year but this being the first conference game, I am hopeful this is when the Wildcats get their first win of the season.

ACU: 21 SFA: 14