Wildcat quarterback suffers ‘serious injuries’ in multiple vehicle crash

Sophomore quarterback Sema'J Davis runs through an opening in the defense. (Photo by David Mitchell)

Junior quarterback Sema’J Davis suffered ‘serious injuries’ Thursday night after a blue Dodge Charger ran a red light at over 100 mph striking Davis’ and a separate vehicle.

Davis was the sole occupant of his white Cadillac and was airlifted to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth. The accident occurred just after 11 p.m. Thursday night eastbound on Ambler Ave.

After the Charger disobeyed the red light, it struck a PT Cruiser and the Cadillac. The driver was ejected from the charger after the vehicle flipped upside-down. It is believed that there might have been three passengers in the Charger, one fleeing the scene. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

All four involved at the scene were transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Davis and Simon Secundino, the driver of the Charger, were both care-flighted.

No other ACU students were involved in the crash, and no citations or arrests have been issued. This is a developing story.