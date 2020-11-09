Wright delivers positive impact in early tenure

ACU sophomore forward Caylen Wright has made a positive impact on the field in her early years as a Wildcat.

In her first season at ACU she scored two game-winners, finished second on the team with eight goals scored and earned all conference honors.

“My family is into a lot of sports, so when I was younger I was thrown into a lot of sports” said Wright. “I loved soccer the best; it was also the sport I was best at so I just stuck with it.”

Wright is a kinesiology major from Joshua where both of her parents coach at Joshua High School. After college she hopes to pursue a career in physical therapy.

Wright is also part of a legacy here at ACU. Her uncle and both grandparents attended the university years ago. She fell in love with ACU during a soccer camp she attended after the coaches began recruiting her.

“My favorite part is the community; everyone knows everyone here at ACU” said Wright. “All the faculty and students are always willing to help the ACU community whether it be something like having a flat tire or needing tutoring in a class.”

Wright finds the community comforting and considers it a second home her at ACU. Her favorite part of ACU soccer is her relationships with her teammates. Wright is extremely thankful to have the opportunity to play at a Division I school and can’t wait to see what comes next.

“She makes it very easy to play with her; we play off of each other since she is a center forward while I am an outside forward,” said sophomore forward Jordan Michie. “She is a very smart player which allows me to play off of wherever she goes.”

Wright and Michie are going into their second season together playing soccer. Outside of soccer, Michie is also a kinesiology major like Wright.

The duo love to make Tik Toks and watch television together. Most recently, they’ve enjoyed watching The Bachelorette.

The ACU soccer team will continue their season during the upcoming spring schedule. Their first match will be Feb. 5 at 7 p.m. visiting Lubbock to play against Texas Tech. The team’s next home game will be Feb. 12 against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.