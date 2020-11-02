COVID-19’s impact won’t change the inevitable return of snow days

In what was the earliest recorded snowfall in Abilene history Tuesday ultimately created a unique situation with in-person classes.

COVID-19 struck down yet another cherished event to ACU students and those across Texas. Snow occurs maybe two or three times every school year in Abilene, but because of classes adapting to an online format, they were simply moved remote.

In a time where the virus impacts all our daily activities, the idea of classes being completely canceled because of wintery weather unfortunately seems unlikely, but that will change.

With easily accessible classes, it’s hard to imagine that professors would be willing to delay their class schedules. While some instructors did, in fact, cancel classes to let the students enjoy, it raises the question as to whether snow days will return when the pandemic finally ends.

With technological advances and new ways of living during the pandemic, classes moving from in-person to remote are as easy as a click of a button. However, the flexibility of these classes could just be temporary.

Universities and schools across the world have invested time and money into these changes, and when the pandemic finally reaches its end, these resources like Zoom and Google Hangout will be far less valuable.

There’s no doubt that these will be used in the future, but the idea that they will be actively used in every classroom is unlikely and an unnecessary financial burden upon schools and universities.

Snow days will return to Texas. It’s unlikely they will until coronavirus is a time from our past, but they will be back for our students and faculty who need an unexpected day off.

What will never change with this pandemic, however, is that Texans will never know how to drive in winter weather. So, applaud your poor driving skills for once; it’s the reason snow days will return.