Finding the online connectivity during finals

Online classes have returned for the remainder of the semester, but are we more prepared as students this time around?

While class structures and interactions were impacted this fall, there was still a sense of connectivity. There was in-person group discussion and a rare sense of togetherness that many Americans aren’t experiencing right now. That connectivity and togetherness won’t be as present in the final week of classes.

Even several professors recognize the awkward one-week shift online, as they opt to finish the semester early and before Thanksgiving break.

What we witnessed online in the spring semester will be different in the coming week. Many classes will not meet, and others will prepare for virtual group presentations.

So how do we stay connected in preparation for final exams and future projects?

Group study sessions have been a common way to prepare for Finals in the past. That wasn’t the case in the spring because of the pandemic, and it won’t again this fall.

Many students were fortunate to receive pass/fail courses in the spring because of the unexpected shift, but that won’t be the case now. As the semester reaches its close, it’s more important now than ever to take full advantage of the time we have left.

What has undoubtedly been one of the most unusual semester in recent memory could be the most disappointing if we fail to be attentive with our schoolwork in this temporary online structure.

Reach out to classmates and create online study groups before it’s too late. Enjoy your break from driving or walking to class every morning, but don’t grow complacent at home. Finish strong.