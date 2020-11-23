Gallery: Cabinet concludes semester with Christmas Bingo November 22, 2020 by Meghan Long Leave a Comment The Cabinet invited students to a night of Christmas-themed bingo in Cullen Auditorium on Friday evening. Attendees played bingo with friends to win prizes and listened to Christmas music. Students gather in Cullen Auditorium for a bingo game. (Photo by Meghan Long) Members of the Cabinet ask students trivia questions. (Photo by Meghan Long) Jett Patterson, sophomore math major from Amherst, makes a mark on his card. (Photo by Meghan Long) Pheobe Voss, senior graphic design major from North Richland Hills, checks a student’s card. (Photo by Meghan Long) Breanne Gaschen, sophomore management major from Lubbock, fills in a space on her card. (Photo by Meghan Long) A student in the crowd celebrates after winning a game. (Photo by Meghan Long) Jennifer Estrada, Gardner Hall senior resident advisor, examines her bingo cards. (Photo by Meghan Long) Libby Boyd, sophomore communication disorders major from New Braunfels, announces the second half of the event. (Photo by Meghan Long) Mackenzie Zody, sophomore marketing major from Roanoke, picks a prize after winning. (Photo by Meghan Long) A student fills in blank spaces on her card. (Photo by Meghan Long)
