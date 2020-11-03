Optimist
Gallery: Frater Sodalis chills community with annual Haunted Forest

The men of Frater Sodalis hosted their annual Haunted Forest fundraiser between Oct. 29-31. The event was open to the Abilene community and attendees experienced different scare attractions run by members of Frater Sodalis.

