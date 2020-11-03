The men of Frater Sodalis hosted their annual Haunted Forest fundraiser between Oct. 29-31. The event was open to the Abilene community and attendees experienced different scare attractions run by members of Frater Sodalis.
Members of Frater Sodalis check in attendees. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Members of Frater Sodalis surprise attendees. (Photo by Meghan Long)
A member of Frater Sodalis prepares to scare attendees. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Jackson Scott, junior communications major from Keller, tends to the fire. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Members of Frater Sodalis warm up by a fire. (Photo by Meghan Long)
A family walks through the Haunted Forest. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Members of Frater Sodalis chase attendees of the Haunted Forest. (Photo by Meghan Long)
About Meghan Long
You are here: Home/Multimedia/ Gallery: Frater Sodalis chills community with annual Haunted Forest
Leave a Comment:
You must be logged in to post a comment.