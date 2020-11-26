Miller posts career-high in blowout win versus Howard Payne

Junior guard Madi Miller carries the ball into the paint as she looks toward the goal. (Photo by Riley Fisher)

The ACU women’s basketball team opened up its season with a home game against Howard Payne.

The Wildcats jumped on them early in the game, allowing only 15 points the first quarter compared to the Wildcats’ 27.

This season the Wildcats had to move all their facilities to Teague Center because of Moody renovations. That failed to deter their shooting abilities, as the Wildcats were 54% from the floor at halftime.

“Playing in Teague was awesome,” said head coach Julie Goodenough. “Our administration did a great job creating this temporary facility for us to play in this season and to show them our appreciation we will work hard to win as many games as possible in Teague.”

The Wildcats went into halftime with a score of 47-21. ACU (1-0) only allowed the hornets to score six points in the second quarter, and they handled business the rest of the game, winning 99-45.

“I am really pleased with how well the team played tonight,” Goodenough said. “It was fun to coach them. We have a lot to work on but I love their effort.”

Miller led all scorers with a career-high 23 points and also led in assists with four. Adams added 21 points and led in the rebound category pulling down 9 rebounds.

The Wildcats next game will be slated for Saturday at home against McMurry. Tip-off is at 1:00 p.m.