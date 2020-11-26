Provost committee reviewing general education curriculum

The general education and university requirements for students are going under review for the first time since its last revision in 2015.

This change is coming after faculty approval for new undergraduate student learning outcomes earlier this year.

“After the faculty approved new undergraduate student learning outcomes in the spring, it was a natural time to examine the curriculum to see how it serves the outcomes,” Jessica Smith, associate provost for curriculum and assessment, said.

Review of the university requirements will be done by a team of faculty members.

“The General Education Proposal Team has been charged with delivering a proposal in April,” Smith said. “They will talk to students and faculty, examine the current requirements and outcomes, research changes in higher education, and make a recommendation.”

The GEPT members are:

Cole Bennett (chair), professor of language and literature Rodney Ashlock, department chair and assistant professor of bible, missions & ministry Stephanie Hamm, associate professor of social work Monty Lynn, professor of management sciences Sara Salkil, director of child and family services (online) Autumn Sutherlin, department chair and professor of chemistry & biochemistry



Bennett said that prior to any official proposal, the committee will host sessions for faculty members to log into so they can have an opportunity to give input regarding the general education and university requirements.

“The very first thing we are doing is putting five opportunities for listening sessions next week for faculty to login and hear what we think about gen ed,” Bennett said.

Bennett also said that the review will occur because it will be examined by ACU’s accrediting agency.

“Our accrediting agency which is called SACS, Southern Association of Colleges and Schools, is coming up to visit us next year, and we are preparing that visit; they require every program we have matches our goals and outcomes,” Bennett said.

Bennett said that the most recent update in 2015 removed some courses that were present in the integrated Core introduced in the 2010 update.

“The last gen ed review in 2010, we launched an integrated Core and what’s left of it now is the cornerstone you take as a freshman and the capstone you take as a senior,” Bennett said.