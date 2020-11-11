Texas A&M slated on upcoming women’s basketball schedule

The ACU women’s basketball season tips off Nov. 25 at home to Howard Payne. You can check the full 2020-21 schedule below.
Nov. 25 vs. Howard Payne
Nov. 28 vs. McMurry
Dec. 1 vs. Texas Permian Basin
Dec. 4 @ Northern Colorado
Dec. 10 vs. UMHB
Dec. 13 @ Texas A&M
Dec. 15 vs. UT Tyler
Dec. 19 @ UAB
Dec. 20 @ Stetson
Jan. 2 vs. Lamar
Jan. 6 vs. Houston Baptist
Jan. 9 @ TXAM-CC
Jan. 16 vs. Southeastern Louisiana
Jan. 20 @ Sam Houston
Jan. 23 vs. UCA
Jan. 27 vs. SFA
Jan. 30 @ UIW
Feb. 6 @ Lamar
Feb. 10 @ Houston Baptist
Feb. 13 vs. TXAM-CC
Feb. 20 @ SELU
Feb. 24 vs. Sam Houston
Feb. 27 @ UCA
March 3 @ SFA
March 6 vs. UIW
March 10-14 (Southland Conference tournament)
