Optimist
The Wildcat bench celebrates a basket. (Photo by David Mitchell)

Texas A&M slated on upcoming women’s basketball schedule

The ACU women’s basketball season tips off Nov. 25 at home to Howard Payne. You can check the full 2020-21 schedule below.

Nov. 25 vs. Howard Payne

Nov. 28 vs. McMurry

Dec. 1 vs. Texas Permian Basin

Dec. 4 @ Northern Colorado

Dec. 10 vs. UMHB

Dec. 13 @ Texas A&M

Dec. 15 vs. UT Tyler

Dec. 19 @ UAB

Dec. 20 @ Stetson

Jan. 2 vs. Lamar

Jan. 6 vs. Houston Baptist

Jan. 9 @ TXAM-CC

Jan. 16 vs. Southeastern Louisiana

Jan. 20 @ Sam Houston

Jan. 23 vs. UCA

Jan. 27 vs. SFA

Jan. 30 @ UIW

Feb. 6 @ Lamar

Feb. 10 @ Houston Baptist

Feb. 13 vs. TXAM-CC

Feb. 20 @ SELU

Feb. 24 vs. Sam Houston

Feb. 27 @ UCA

March 3 @ SFA

March 6 vs. UIW

March 10-14 (Southland Conference tournament)

 

Owen Simpson

- Editor-in-Chief and Sports Director
- ESPN Analyst for ESPN football and basketball

I'm a senior journalism major from Georgetown, Texas. I serve in several roles for the ACU JMC department. For years, I've had a passion in sports and news, and I'm pursing a career in sports broadcasting, along with any opportunity that presents itself in the media department.

