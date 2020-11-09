United Way Campaign minds the gap for those in need

ACU has started the annual fundraising for this years United Way Campaign called Mind the Gap.

United Way focuses on education, financial stability and health. This year, they hope to mind the gap for people who normally wouldn’t seek help. With COVID-19, there was an influx of people who need financial support because of a loss of job.

Lindsey Palmer, enrollment and student development manager, is the United Way Loan Executive for 2021. She is a volunteer to help launch the campaign and advocate for United Way’s cause.

“With everything that’s going on we’re are still caring about our community,” said Palmer, “People can relate to our cause this year more because it hits closer to home and it directly impacts people.”

United Way assisted 240 displaced families due to coronavirus and 229 essential worker families that needed childcare. They also provided help for families of damaged homes due to severe weather in years past.

United Way created this 2021 campaign of Minding the Gap for those who are experiencing a lack of income and resources.

Katie Deal, director of resource development of United Way, believes United Way was affected greatly by coronavirus and needed to give back to the community.

“We believe our job and our funding is put into place for our neighbors that need assistance,” said Deal. “COVID affected us greatly and we were able to mobilize to distribute funds raised to give back to the community.”

United Way serves 27 partner agencies and provides for three Taylor County Public Health programs. ACU is one of the numerous organizations that can participate in the campaign. ACU also contributes to the United Way’s annual Winter light fest and sponsors area schools.

Faculty and staff can donate through a payroll deduction, a one time gift or a monthly credit card. Everyone can text Mind the Gap to 41444 to donate through an online portal.

100% of the money that is raised in Taylor County is used to distribute to community partners such as Big Brother, Big Sister and the Boys and Girls Club.