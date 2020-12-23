Wildcats’ comeback falls short against Razorbacks

The Wildcats couldn’t stop freshman guard Moses Moody down the stretch, as he finished with 21 points and Arkansas remained perfect on the year with an 85-72 victory Tuesday.

“I think Arkansas is a top-25 team just like Texas Tech,” said head coach Joe Golding. “Give them credit, that’s the best anybody has done against our defense. They had so much length and size and obviously hit some shots.”

Junior forward Clay Gayman led the way for ACU (7-2) with 18 points on 6-for-9 shooting, including four 3-pointers.

“We just tried to execute a little better down the stretch offensively,” Golding said. “We got off to a slow start in the first half just like we did against Texas Tech.”

Arkansas (8-0) started the game on an 11-1 run and led by as many as 22, but the Wildcats would respond in the second half. ACU cut the lead down to just nine points with 3:27 remaining.

The Wildcats failed on the defensive end to further cut into the Razorbacks’ lead. Arkansas continued to dominate from beyond the arc, draining nine 3-pointers.

Up next, the Wildcats return home to face Dallas Christian Tuesday at 7 p.m. Meanwhile, Arkansas hits conference play Wednesday against Auburn.

“We’re off to a good start,” Golding said. “We’ve lost two games to two top-25 teams, in my opinion. We’ve seen a lot, and we’re going to be prepared and ready to play for conference play.”