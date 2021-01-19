Track and field competes in first indoor meet at Corky Classic

After nearly a year of no competition, the Wildcats competed in Texas Tech’s Corky Classic in their first indoor meet. Other schools that participated included Baylor, Texas, Texas Tech, Lubbock Christian, Wayland Baptist, West Texas A&M and Angelo State.

“It truly felt good to be back competing again,” head coach Jerrod Cook said. “We’ve stayed patient and consisted in the way we train and prepare for meets, and I think this meet was great for us coming back.”

The Wildcats dominated the women’s 3000-meter, with five Wildcats placing in the top 10. Sophomore distance runner Irene Rono took home first place with a time of 9:55.30. For the men’s team, ACU had three runners place in the top 10 of the men’s 400-meter dash. Senior sprinter Jared Williams and sophomore hurdler Ethan Christian took second and third place.

“It’s been about 300 days since our last competition, and this was a great opportunity for our younger guys,” senior thrower Thomas Wilson III said. “We had our bumps and bruises, but we had a lot of guys come out and get top 10 in some events.”

The last time ACU competed in a track meet was in March of last year at the Hardin-Simmons Cowboy Invitational.

“COVID-19 has altered every aspect of our team and how we practice,” Cook said. “At the end of the day, we know that God controls what we can’t. Everything we do as a team is for His name and glory.”

The Wildcats will head back to Lubbock for the Matador Qualifier on Feb. 19.

“This season, its all about the process and giving everything we have,” Wilson said. “Whatever it is, conference or nationals, we will be ready to compete and do it for God’s glory.”