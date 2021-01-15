Analyzing the Capitol riots through both lenses

The historical insurrection that transpired on the Capitol grounds Jan. 6 displayed the polarizing viewpoints of American politics and the means by which those will go to invoke their beliefs.

It was nothing short of a tragedy. However, violent riots have been displayed more often than both major parties are willing to admit in the past year.

In one day, the pro-Trump mob left five dead and more than 58 D.C. police officers injured. It was an afternoon full of peaceful protests turned violent and fatal. The crowds were met with tear gas, but the officers were far outnumbered.

“I’ve talked to officers who have done two tours in Iraq, who said this was scarier to them than their time in combat,” acting D.C. police chief Robert J. Contee III said.

The utter significance of storming the Capitol and entering the chamber is something the country hasn’t witnessed since 1814 when British troops burned the building and the White House. In addition, the purpose of the riots was based solely on overturning an election that continues to be proven fair and secure. No election is without fraud, but widespread fraud in the 2020 election has been disproven countless times, despite a president who thinks otherwise.

Jan. 6 will be a day written in history books for the next generation to learn the experiences we witnessed. It could be argued as one of the most historical tragedies in the country since 9/11. However, while we should respond quickly to impede fascism, it means impeding it on all political sides.

As many Black Lives Matter protests in summer 2020 were peaceful and a display of humanity entailing itself with all different groups and identities, some took advantage of the situation and turned peace and unity into chaos and disruption at night.

In total, the riots that took place in over 140 cities nationwide after George Floyd’s death cost the insurance industry $2 billion.

Let it be clear that this is not a comparison of two actions, but it is rather a recognition of two wrongs, and many of our politicians did not recognize the BLM riots with the significance needed to deter future violence that spanned for weeks.

Whether you’re breaking into the Capitol grounds or burning local businesses during BLM riots, the unbiased eye can recognize both as a detriment to the society we all hope to achieve for ourselves and our kin.

So let’s take these unfortunate and tragic examples from our recent past and recognize there is much evil in America, and it does not belong in just one political party, people group or status. It exists everywhere, and it must be met with total condemnation from our leaders.