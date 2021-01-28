Davis recovering, entering rehab from October car accident

Sema’J Davis, ACU’s quarterback who was injured in the fall semester in a car accident, has entered rehabilitation and continues to improve, according to a statement released by his family on a GoFundMe page Friday.

Davis was involved in a three-car accident on Oct. 8 heading eastbound on Ambler Ave. He was hit head-on by a car speeding over 100 mph while running a red light. Davis was care-flighted to a hospital in the Fort Worth area suffering from a broken femur, clavicle and head trauma.

In response to the accident, a GoFundMe was created as a channel to give updates and accept donations to pay off medical bills. As of this point in time, the website has raised nearly $65,000 to help Davis and his family.

Before the car accident, Davis played a significant role in the Wildcats’ football program. In 2019, Davis carried the ball 102 times for 621 yards and four rushing touchdowns, making an impact for the offense.

The department of athletics and the ACU football program have not given a statement regarding Davis’ improving condition at this time.

Davis entered rehabilitation in mid-December. At this point in time, doctors had no idea what Davis could do or how he would progress with a brain injury he suffered. However, just two days into rehabilitation, Davis shocked the doctors and his family.

“Sema’J met up with all of his therapists, and at that time, he was not speaking,” the statement said. “The physical therapists took him to the gym, not knowing what he could do. When they returned to the room, they instructed Sema’J to tell us what he had just done, and we all heard Sema’j speak for the first time, the word, ‘Walk.'”

Throughout his time in rehabilitation, Davis will work with physical, occupational and speech therapists to help him recuperate as much as possible.

“Physical therapy has to make new goals for him daily,” the statement said. “At occupational therapy, I believe he remains undefeated in the card game of UNO. At speech therapy, he is sampling different food textures to prepare him to eat mom’s ‘Chicken Spaghetti.'”

During his time in rehabilitation so far, Davis has made significant strides in a positive direction and regained the motor controls he lost due to the accident.

“Currently, Sema’J can talk, sing, walk with support, sit up with no support and transition to a chair with minimized help,” the statement said. “His mind is being recalled, renewed and restored daily. He is starting to smile, laugh and joke more and more.”

The Davis family concluded the update by thanking everyone who has come alongside them and helped them their son’s journey toward healing.

“Words can not begin to express what you all have been and meant to us on this journey in our lives,” the statement said. “We praise God for you all every day.”