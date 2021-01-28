Dr. Moore named new chair of language and literature department

Dr. Steven Moore, associate professor of language and literature, emotionally reads an original poem at OMA's Night of Lament Sunday. (Photo by David Mitchell)

Dr. Steven Moore, professor of language and literature, will be the new chair of the department at the beginning of the next academic year.

Moore is now the first African American chair of the department and will be the only Black faculty member who is the chair of an academic department at ACU. He also serves as the director of the McNair Scholars Program.

“When I was presented with this opportunity, I was delighted and thrilled,” Moore said. “I felt honored and blessed to be even mentioned for a promotion such as this.”

Dr. Mikee Delony, the current chair of the department, requested the department chair change. Delony has served as the chair of the department for the past three years.

“The department chair change was my request last fall after fulfilling my commitment,” Delony said. “We are currently meeting weekly so that he will be familiar with the responsibilities associated with chairing the largest department on campus.”

Moore plans to implement a new curriculum that reaches to the diversity of ACU while wanting to make the department more enticing for future students and faculty.

“As chair I want to capitalize on the amazing faculty that we have in the department,” Moore said. “I want to announce to the world what the language and literature department has to offer. I want the department to be a place where you can come and study at this university.”

Moore also wants to push for the establishment of African American and other multi-cultural literature courses on campus. He is additionally working on promoting new courses to students through social media and other communication avenues. His motivation comes from last year’s outcry of the Black Lives Matter movement.

“When I saw George Floyd and Breonna Taylor die in front of our eyes, it was a wake call,” Moore said. “All I can to those who are resisting is to look at those images of Black souls being taken. We need this to be a reality.”