Gallery: Women’s basketball falls short to Ladyjacks January 28, 2021 by Meghan Long Leave a Comment The women’s basketball team was defeated by the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks 73-52 in Teague Special Events Center on Wednesday evening. The Wildcats now stand 10-4 in conference play. Senior forward Alyssa Adams leaps up for the tip off. (Photo by Meghan Long) Junior Guard Madi Miller focuses before attempting a shot. (Photo by Meghan Long) Freshman guard Taylor Morgan speeds around her opponent. (Photo by Meghan Long) Senior guard Anna McLeod looks for a teammate to pass the ball to. (Photo by Meghan Long) Several Wildcats attempt to take the ball from SFA senior guard Alyssa Mayfield. (Photo by Meghan Long) Freshman forward Alice Stevenson prepares to shoot a free throw. (Photo by Meghan Long) The Ladyjacks huddle before the start of the second quarter. (Photo by Meghan Long) Sophomore guard Kamryn Mraz stares down her opponent. (Photo by Meghan Long) Senior guard Anna McLeod tosses the ball from the sideline. (Photo by Meghan Long) Sophomore center Sarah Griswold shoots a free throw. (Photo by Meghan Long) Junior guard Madi Miller evades opponents as she races toward the basket. (Photo by Meghan Long) Sophomore guard Kamryn Mraz lifts the ball above her defender. (Photo by Meghan Long) Senior forward Alyssa Adams jumps up to shoot. (Photo by Meghan Long) Junior guard Paige Emborsky shoots a three-pointer. (Photo by Meghan Long) Freshman guard Taylor Morgan rushes around a Ladyjack. (Photo by Meghan Long) Towering above other players, sophomore center Sarah Griswold makes a basket. (Photo by Meghan Long)
