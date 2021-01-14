Sing Song 2021 to ban sets, significantly limit act capacity

The men of Gamma Sigma Phi sing about fighting at the Alamo. (Photo by David Mitchell)

Sing Song, which has been delayed until April 22-24 at the Paramount Theatre, will undergo major changes in 2021 to follow health and safety guidelines due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

A minimum of eight and a maximum of 16 participants will be allowed in each act. This max number pales in comparison to 2020 when as many as 100 were allowed. Directors are not included in this total.

Acts will be permitted to have four additional alternatives that can replace other members of the acts on any given performance.

In addition to limited capacity amongst groups, no one will be allowed to participate in more than one act to allow as many people to participate as possible.

Rehearsal time limits are also being implemented to avoid extended hours of close contact. Acts are permitted to rehearse only six hours a week, and masks are required.

Sing Song will also strip choreography as a judged category because of the smaller acts. Instead all acts will be judged on vocals, entertainment and costume. There will be no sets or large props allowed.

All acts will be socially-distanced on choir risers with a director in front of them.

This is a developing story.