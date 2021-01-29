Strong second half lifts ACU over SFA

What was inevitably a tightly-contested first half turned into a second-half blowout for the Wildcats, improving to 13-3 on the season.

“I thought our guys were really good, especially in the second half,” said head coach Joe Golding. “I thought in the first half there wasn’t a lot of flow, but in the second half we were really able to throw the ball inside.”

Senior center Kolton Kohl was often on the receiving end inside with a season-high 20 points on 7-for-13 shooting. He helped carry ACU (13-3, 5-1 SLC) to its 82-62 victory.

“We were able to get him inside for some easy buckets,” Golding said. “We love our bigs; they work extremely hard.”

Additionally, redshirt junior Tobias Cameron posted a career-high in points for the second consecutive-game with 14 points on 4-for-5 shooting in just 16 minutes of play.

“With adversity comes opportunity and Tobias [Cameron] is a tough kid, man,” Golding said. “I’m proud when any kid gets an opportunity to perform like that, and you’re proud of them. I know the guys in the locker room are happy for him.”

The Wildcats led by just one at halftime and would trail by as many as five early in the second half, but a 22-5 run would help push the Wildcats ahead for the remainder of the game.

Up next, SFA (9-3, 5-1 SLC) has a battle with the only remaining unbeaten team in conference play, Sam Houston, Sunday at 3 p.m. on ESPNU. Meanwhile, the Wildcats begin a 3-game road trip at Incarnate Word Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

“Those guys are getting better down there,” Golding said. “They have some of the best guards in the league. We’ve got our work cut out for us, and hopefully we can get a road win.”