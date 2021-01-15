Student arrested on child porn charge

Yu Zhong, a freshman psychology major from Lijiang, China, was arrested Friday at his University Park apartment for Second Degree Felony Possession of Child Pornography, according to Abilene police.

Zhong, 23, was arrested after he was flagged by software that detects child porn. Upon his arrest, he was found to have child pornography on his laptop computer.

“While no corner of our society is immune from these challenges, we do not tolerate this type of illegal and repulsive behavior,” ACU said in a statement. “We take these crimes seriously, have acted swiftly, and the ACU Police Department assisted the Abilene Police Department with this arrest. He will no longer be a student at ACU.

Zhong is charged with possession with intent to distribute child pornography.

Abilene police is expected to release more information this afternoon.

This is a developing story.