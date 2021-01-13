Tyler officials locate body of missing student

Corbin Stiefer and his sister, Darcy, on the first day of the Fall 2020 semester. (Photo provided by Darcy Stiefer)

Tyler officials have located the body of 21-year-old Corbin Stiefer, a senior history major from Tyler, who had been missing since Jan. 6.

He was found just before 11 a.m. Wednesday morning near a drainage ditch on Toll 49, a few hundred yards from where his vehicle was found Tuesday night.

There will be a candlelight vigil at 8 p.m. for Corbin at Galaxy Park. All are welcome to the gathering.

Police had been searching for him for a week prior to his body being found. Corbin was last seen leaving for a doctor’s appointment he never attended.

“Well, 30 minutes after the appointment was to start, I got an email from the receptionist saying, ‘missed appointment,'” said Carys Stiefer, Corbin’s mother. “I thought that was very strange, and this was during the pouring rain.”

The family later discovered that Corbin had left the house without his phone, wallet and ID.

Darcy Stiefer, Corbin’s sister and a freshman kinesiology major from Tyler, said he was depressed battling Crohn’s disease.

“He’s been very depressed about having the illness,” Darcy said. “He might have been nervous about this following week because he was awaiting a final clinical trial that would have decided where to go from there.”

She said he could always brighten up the room with his humor, and would always be smiling.

“He’s such a jokester,” Darcy said. “He would say anything to make a room laugh.”

While the cause of death is unknown, Officer Andy Erbaugh said that there is no sign of foul play, and his body will be sent for an autopsy.