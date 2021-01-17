Wildcats force 30 turnovers in fourth-straight win

Junior forward Clay Gayman reaches for the ball over Southeastern Louisiana's sophomore guard Isiah Kirby. (Photo by Riley Fisher)

ACU allowed a season-low 42 points and forced 30 turnovers in a blowout victory against Southeastern Louisiana Saturday, 76-42.

“I think we had a really good 10 days off,” said head coach Joe Golding. “I think we came out and did a really good job. We were locked in and ready to go.”

The Wildcats held the Lions to just four points in the first 12 minutes of the first half. ACU (11-2, 3-0 SLC) also forced SLU (3-10, 1-3 SLC) to just 13 first-half points, the fewest allowed by the Wildcats since Nov. 5, 2019.

“We couldn’t score a lot early, but as the game continued we were able to score more,” Golding said. “We were able to force turnovers that really helped us.”

The Wildcats extended their lead to as much as 41 points (56-15 14:50 second half). In total, 12 ACU players scored in the blowout victory.

Senior center Kolton Kohl scored 15 points on 6-for-8 shooting in just 17 minutes. Despite the win, Kohl said the team can still improve in some areas.

“We had more turnovers than we wanted,” said Kohl. “We also have got to stop fouling. Coach [Golding] was telling us that.”

Up next, the Wildcats travel to Huntsville against Sam Houston State Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ACU hasn’t won at Sam Houston since Feb. 25, 2017. Meanwhile, Southeastern Louisiana will face McNeese on the road Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.