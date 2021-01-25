Wildcats remain unbeaten at home; crush Bears 93-58

The Wildcats bounced back from their first conference loss of the season with a blowout victory against Central Arkansas Saturday.

“They came out tonight, and I don’t think that there was any question that we were the tougher team,” said head coach Joe Golding. “It wasn’t pretty all the time, but we were the tougher team.”

ACU (12-3, 4-1 SLC) scored its most points in the 93-58 win since Dec. 16. Despite the high-scoring offense, the Wildcats were still missing senior guard Coryon Mason (concussion) who leads the team in scoring this season.

Redshirt junior Tobias Cameron scored eight points and six assists, a new career-high in both categories.

“With the injuries we’re having, there’s an opportunity for him and when you get that opportunity, you take advantage of it,” Golding said. “The kid deserves it. He’s worked hard for years and not had a ton of opportunities.”

Cameron is expected to serve a more important role with an injured roster. He’s thankful to have the opportunity.

“I knew I had to bring it to the table this next game,” said Cameron. “I stayed in the gym working, and that’s all that it was.”

The Wildcats also found their rhythm from the 3-point line. After missing 15 consecutive shots from beyond the perimeter over a two-game span, ACU made 12 3’s, its most since its season opener Nov. 25.

The Wildcats return to action Wednesday at home versus Stephen F. Austin. The game will be streamed live on ESPN+ at 7:30 p.m.

“They’ve won a lot of games in our league,” Golding said. “They’re extremely well coached, and they’ll be ready to play.”