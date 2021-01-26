Young Alumni series shifts virtual in the spring

Tim Holt, senior production editor for Dude Perfect, will serve as the first speaker for the Virtual Young Alumni series hosted by the Student Alumni Association this Spring.

A graduate of ACU (‘15), Holt has a degree in digital entertainment and a minor in digital media and finished his final semester at the Los Angeles Film Studies Center.

According to his website, timholtfilms.com, he spends most of his time with Dude Perfect while also doing some freelance work.

“I film and edit their YouTube content alongside the other members of the Dude Perfect team,” Holt said.

Mandy Collum, senior alumni and university relations officer and sponsor for the SAA, said that Holt will speak about his time at ACU, his career after graduation and his faith.

The forum is a virtual continuation of a series the SAA has held since 2018.

“This is born out of our first young alumni forum that happened in 2018 that was in person,” Collum said. “We were going to have one last March but then the pandemic hit so we had to move it online.”

The series, Collum said, seeks to accomplish connection between the alumni that come back to speak and the university as well as current students.

“There are multiple reasons why we do this [series]. One is engaging alumni. It’s easy for young alumni to feel less engaged with the university so we try to pull them back into the fold,” Collum said. “Two, it’s a good opportunity for students to see what they can do through our alumni’s example.”

Collum said that the series also assists students in networking with ACU alumni.

“I know it’s hard to network and not knowing how to do that is common among students, but this gives students an opportunity to meet people who would be good connections and were also in their shoes,” Collum said.

April Young, alumni and university relations officer, said she thinks this series helps allow students see a different perspective about ACU alumni in the workforce.

“It’s easy for students to think that Alumni don’t necessarily care about them as they enter the world,” Young said. “But we are seeing through these forums that that’s not true with the speakers being willing to send out their emails for students who are seeking advice or connections.”

Each forum will be held over Zoom and allow for Q&A for anyone to participate in.

Holt will begin the series Monday from 11:20 to 11:50 a.m.