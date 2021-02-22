Be responsible during spring break

As we get further and further into the semester, we approach our long awaited vacation: spring break.

While many universities have canceled their spring breaks or are reducing the number of days off, administration is giving us the full week.

Students at Texas Tech University and Texas A&M University will getting only one day off for spring break, while other schools like Baylor University are canceling spring break altogether.

The administration decided early in the year that we would have a full spring break like normal, which shows the trust the university is putting in each of its students to be responsible and limit the spread of COVID-19.

Entering the spring semester, campus and the surrounding communities have had record low numbers, and keeping this up could be the key to returning after the break.

While travel during the pandemic is discouraged, many may choose to visit family or go on trips with housemates during spring break. It is important while doing any sort of travel that we are socially distanced, wear masks when required and watch for symptoms.

For those who don’t need or want to travel, a stay-cation is always an option. There are lots of things to do in Abilene that can make your spring break feel like a vacation.

Camping. Abilene and Taylor County have several parks with campsites. Taking in the flora and fauna of Abilene, sleeping somewhere besides your own bed, hiking along trails and fishing can be a relaxing experience. Movie Marathon. Catching up on the shows and movies that you didn’t get a chance to see throughout the semester can give you a much needed break from work. Get to know Abilene. Geocaching, visiting museums and trying new restaurants in town can show you a side of Abilene you’ve never seen before.

While we are all excited to get a whole week off for spring break while other schools get none, we should accept that responsibility and take care to stay safe over the break so that we can keep positive cases down and return for the few weeks afterward.