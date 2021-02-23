Freshman and sophomore retention numbers comparable to 2020

Friends play in the snow in front of the library. (Photo by David Mitchell)

Freshman and sophomore retention numbers are holding with a minor decrease from fall to spring according to an email from Dr. Schubert.

Despite challenges presented by COVID-19, retention rates are holding slightly above 90%.

“Freshman retention is holding at 90.5% from fall to spring (compared to 91.3% for Spring 2020), which is a significant accomplishment considering the challenges our new students faced beginning college amidst a pandemic,” Schubert said. “Sophomore retention is currently 91.9% versus 91% as of the same time last year.”

In addition, freshman enrollment is showing positive indications despite limited visitation options and travel limitations. The university has been utilizing virtual tours of different departments as well as the university as a whole to continue to provide opportunities for incoming students to learn about ACU.

“Fall 2021 freshman enrollment continues to provide positive indicators, despite significant limitations on campus visits and reduced travel into our major markets,” Schubert said.

As for enrollment, numbers this spring increased. According to the Registrar’s office, on the 12th day of enrollment this spring ACU had a total of 5,153 students on compared to last spring where 4,982 students were enrolled.

Of the the students this semester, 3,308 students are enrolled as undergraduate students making up two-thirds of students. Those enrolled in graduate programs make up a total of 1,845 students.