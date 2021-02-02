Gallery: Fraternities, sororities finish altered pledging process

Students pledging into fraternities and sororities completed the pledging process between Jan. 9 and Friday. Pledges dressed in the colors of their fraternity or sorority and participated in various activities respecting its members on campus.
