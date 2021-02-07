Gayman, Daniels lead ACU to fourth-consecutive victory

The Wildcats led by as many as 19 points against Lamar and improved to 7-1 in conference play for it’s fourth-consecutive victory Saturday.

ACU (15-3, 7-1 SLC) led for all but five minutes of the game and shot 50% from 3-point line in its 77-62 win, its highest percentage since Nov. 28.

“We’ve been kind of surviving on the road,” said head coach Joe Golding. “I thought our guys were good today. We shot the ball really well today, and I was proud of their effort.”

Junior forward Clay Gayman led all scorers tallying 17 points and drained three 3-pointers. Golding said he expected Gayman to receive some opportunities in the matchup.

“He had a great week of practice which led into a great game,” Golding said. “We knew coming into the game that Clay [Gayman] would get some shot opportunities, and I think he did a great job of taking advantage of those opportunities.”

While Golding believes Saturday’s win was the most complete road win of the season, Gayman believes they can improve in a couple areas.

“We need to defend the 3-point line a little better, but we’ll watch film and get better at that,” Gayman said. “I think we also need to rebound a little better on the defensive end. We can’t give up any offensive rebounds.”

With the win, the Wildcats move into second place in the Southland Conference standings, just half a game behind Sam Houston State. Meanwhile, Lamar falls to 10th overall.

Up next, the Wildcats return to action Monday against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. The game tips at 7 p.m.

“They fought COVID all year and hadn’t been able to get into any rhythm, but they finally have their whole team back,” Golding said. “We’re going to give them our best shot against their best team.”