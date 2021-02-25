Griffis accepts position of Dillard RD

Lindsey Griffis is returning to ACU after accepted the position of Resident Director at Dillard Hall.

Griffis graduated worked as a recovery advocate at a collegiate recovery center for women ages 17-24 while attending college at Texas Tech University. After graduating in 2016 with a degree in human development and family studies, Griffis moved to Abilene with her husband and began work as an academic advisor at ACU.

After over two years of advising for various academic departments, Griffis left ACU to stay home with her newborn daughter, Emberlee.

“I was really wanting to return to ACU, and I really loved the idea of work in ResLife because it was super relational,” said Griffis.

According to Griffis, her experience working as a recovery advocate and an academic advisor brought her to love working with students.

“I really love specifically this age group because I feel like there’s just so many big life things happening when you’re in college, like trying to figure out who you are, what you like, what you don’t like, what you want to do for the rest of your life or what you want to do for the next five minutes,” said Griffis.

After the last resident director unexpectedly left ACU over Christmas break for another job opportunity, ResLife began the interview process to find another RD and came across Griffis.

“Lindsey has experience in apartment-style student housing and mentorship,” said Ryan Randolph, assistant director of resident life. “We are really excited.”

To accept the position, Griffis, as well as her husband and daughter, had to move from their three bedroom, two bathroom house to a small apartment in Dillard Hall.

“It was a huge commitment for my family had to make sure my husband was on board. It’s been a transition and it’s been a huge blessing already. My husband is super supportive and anything I want to do,” said Griffis. “He was on board and my daughter loves it. She’s already been the center of attention here many time, so I now have a really long list of babysitters, which is cool.”

As Griffis joins the Dillard team late in the year, one of her first tasks is hiring next year’s staff.

“The staff here has been super welcoming and they’re already kind of a little family unit, so I’m not here to change them or to shake things up,” said Griffis. “I really just want to allow them to kind of experience the end of this year together and then really try to build a team that I love and care about for the next school year.”