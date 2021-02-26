Intramural activities resume; flag football eyeing return after spring break

Intramural sports are still in swing this semester, despite challenges posed by COVID-19.

Last spring, intramurals were put on hold. In the fall, some intramurals were once again made available, albeit with COVID-safe restrictions. This spring, however, is going to be a return to more normal operation for the ACU intramural scene.

According to Todd Rogers, the director of intramural and club sports, many of the safety precautions taken last semester will be carried forward into this semester.

For Rogers, flexibility is key for intramurals right now, citing the brief shutdown of intramurals last semester.

However, that does not mean that there are not exciting intramural events to take part in this semester. Volleyball tournaments and e-sports events will continue to be offered.

Following spring break, Rogers also hopes to reintroduce flag football to the schedule.

“After spring break, we will be having flag football, so I am very excited for that, Rogers said.”

Kendall Houston, a senior kinesiology major from Abilene are also looking forward to intramurals this spring.

Both Houston and Wooden emphasized the importance of intramurals in building club morale and unity, especially among pledges.

“Intramurals are such a big part of club, and one of the most fun parts,” said Houston. “Even people that aren’t athletic at all enjoy it because of the sense of unity it brings.”

Houston and Wooden also agreed that they would like to see the return of flag football and other classic intramural sports in the future.

If you would like to get involved with intramural sports at ACU, you can find more information at Intramural Sports | Abilene Christian University (acu.edu).