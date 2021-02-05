RD positions open for Barret and Sikes Hall

The Office of Residence Life is looking to hire two resident directors to fill positions at Sikes Hall and Barret Hall for the 2021-22 school year.

“We have two RDs who have let us know early that they were pretty positive that this is going to be their last year with us,” said Ryan Randolph, assistant director of residence life. “We hate to see them go, but we definitely understand that there are life seasons that happen while being an RD. Being an RD is a really amazing ministry opportunity, but it takes a lot out of you.”

While the resident director of Sikes Hall is unable to keep the full-time position due to internship requirements for graduate school, Rachel Rungdit, resident director of Barret Hall, is looking for new opportunities elsewhere with her husband, who will graduate this semester.

“I really love being here. I love the community. I love my team, the staff I get to work with. They’re all awesome,” said Rungdit. “It definitely feels bittersweet to be moving forward.”

The two open positions have been posted online, and ResLife will continue the hiring process as the semester continues. Qualifications include experience in higher education, residential living, mentorship or mental health, according to Randolph.

“It’s definitely a unique job,” Randolph said. “We’re looking for someone who wants to serve and mentor and love on college students, someone who can relate to students and who are really excited not only to work at ACU but in residential life.”