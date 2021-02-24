Softball struggles on the road against Texas State, UNT

Softball struggled throughout the week with a tough two-game road trip with a double-header at Texas State and concluding it with a game against UNT on Tuesday.

The Wildcats struggled in their first game Monday afternoon being shutout 6-0 and giving up two home runs in the 6th inning that ultimately sealed the game for the Bobcats.

Heading into game two, the Wildcats knew that they needed to make adjustments if they wanted to come away with a win.

“We talked about needing to adjust and compete at the plate.” said head coach Abigail Farler. “We didn’t do a great job learning from teammates at bats in the first game and needed to adjust that going into game two.”

The Wildcats were able to come up with some key plays in the second matchup during the 6th inning that brought some momentum heading into the bottom of the 6th.

“We were focused on continuing to compete and fight for eachother as a team.” Farler said.

The Wildcats struggled to get runs in on the board and fell to the Bobcats Monday night in their double-header. They looked to bounce back in their Tuesday afternoon matchup against UNT.

“[Tuesday] is a new day and a new opportunity to go out and compete. We knew we would face a lot of new hitters because UNT has a lot of freshmen in their lineup.” Farler said. “We were focused on being present in the game and not taking it for granted.”

The Wildcats struggled early on defensively giving up two runs in the 1st inning and four runs apiece in the 3rd and 4th inning.

Freshmen catcher Avery Miloch earned her second career home run in the 5th inning.

“My performance these last three games is definitely lower than my expectations,” Miloch said “but I am so happy I could come through for the team when they really needed me.”

The Wildcats dropped Tuesday’s matchup to the Mean Green 10-2 and are looking to improve overall as a team.

“Overall, I feel that we underperformed in all areas of the game,” said Farler. “We obviously had highlights, web gems, a couple clutch hits, good base-running decisions and pitched some great innings, but we made too many mistakes in all areas of the game to win against quality teams. We didn’t adjust fast enough and answer back when we needed to.”

The Wildcats head down to Houston this weekend for a series against the Houston Cougars and a double-header against Texas Southern.

“Improving all aspects of our game with our defense, offense and pitching and really stepping it up a couple notches,” Miloch said. “There’s so much ACU Softball has to show for, and we are just at the beginning.”