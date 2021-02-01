Volleyball grabs first win of season against UT-Arlington

Volleyball won their first game of the season Saturday in five sets against UT-Arlington after losing in a five-set match the previous day.

ACU traded sets with UTA winning the first, third and finally the fifth set 15-9 to make them the match winners the second day of a two day match up.

“We have such a young group so we had to get our nerves out last night, still played well but a little bit nervous,” head coach Angela Mooney said. “Our team does a great job at being critical at the things we need to get better at and actually getting better at the next opportunity we have and that proved itself today.”

The Wildcats doubled their blocks and improved their passing numbers today which gave them the opportunities to capitalize and ultimately come out on top.

“It felt so good to get a win under our belt before we start conference,” senior outside hitter Kate Mueller said. “We fought so hard for that win and it’s a great confidence boost going into the rest of the season.”

The Wildcats will start on the road for conference play Feb. 4 in San Antonio against Incarnate Word. They will not be back in the Teague Center until Feb. 11 when they face McNeese.

“We want to get better with each practice and each game,” Kate Mueller said. “We are ready to get in the gym on Monday and prepare for UIW.”