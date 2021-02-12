We should love like Christ during these times

A group of students from Abilene Christian University stands together and holds signs as they listen to Police Chief Stan Standridge speak. (Photo by Riley Fisher)

At the end of the day were are all humans no matter what religious, political or ethno-centric background we have. We will all make mistakes and lose sight of how we should act in different situations.

But if something has been made ever present to myself through examining human interaction this past year and two months its that many Christians are losing sight of how to be like Jesus.

This isn’t a new issue, but I believe the recent chain of unfortunate events has brought out the worst in people and the Christian community is not innocent in that regard.

Consider this: if you identify yourself as such, what does your social media feed consist of?

Are you complaining about the “liberals” moving to your state and taking away your “rights”? Are you complaining about the people you saw at Walmart not wearing a mask? Are you spreading negativity more than you’re preaching love?

Paul says in Romans 12:1-2, “I appeal to you therefore, brothers, by the mercies of God, to present your bodies as a living sacrifice, holy and acceptable to God, which is your spiritual worship. Do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewal of your mind, that by testing you may discern what is the will of God, what is good and acceptable and perfect.”

God allows us to discern what is right and wrong in His eyes, but our ultimate call is to love everyone just as God has loved us. If we do this, then we are on track of fulfilling the call Paul gives us.

When we interact with one another, whether on social media, at the store or on campus, this should be at the forefront of our minds.

We are currently in one of the most divisive states, if not the most that this country has been in since the beginning of the 21st century. But before we are right or left, pro or anti-mask, we are Christians.

We may defer on a lot of things, but if our versions of enacting change are not done in a spirit of love for the other person or their well-being, then our efforts will be unsuccessful.

Many try their best to omit evil in this world through punishment, censorship and doxing as if people that say or do bad things are not human. As believers we should be willing to step above the rest and be willing to help and guide others from bad or “evil” sentiments.

If we truly believe the causes we adhere to are righteous, then we must be willing to educate and love rather than steamroll through people who stand in our way.

Like I said before, we are not perfect and mistakes will be made and people will be hard-headed. Luckily we have a God who will guide us nonetheless and certainty that He will bring justice when He is ready.

All we have to do is love others like Jesus loves us.