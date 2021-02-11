Wildcats surge past Huskies to extend winning streak

Junior forward Clay Gayman scored 16 points off the bench to lift ACU to it’s sixth-consecutive victory Wednesday night.

“We all felt good and we’re rallying behind each other,” Gayman said. “Our shoot-around was really good this morning, and we just carried that into the game.”

The Wildcats led by as many as 41 points in the 88-59 victory over Houston Baptist. Head coach Joe Golding was happy to see his team push through a busy week of games.

“I was really proud of our mental toughness,” Golding said. “People don’t understand how tough it is to play three games in five days. They were great yesterday in practice.”

While the Wildcats shot 46 percent from 3, Golding said his team has to protect the ball better. In total, the Wildcats commit 19 turnovers, its second-most of the season.

“There were some sloppy passes in the game,” Golding said. “It was uncharacteristic of our team, but other than that, I thought we played really well.”

With the win, ACU (17-3, 9-1 SLC) remains tied for first in the Southland Conference standings. Up next, they’ll stay home to face Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Saturday at 7:30 p.m. It will be their fourth game in a span of seven days.

“Our guys will be ready to play,” Golding said. “They respect Corpus, and this is a tough stretch for us, so we’ll be ready to go.”