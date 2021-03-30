Attorney general candidate visits campus

A candidate for Virginia attorney general visited campus this week, speaking to political science classes, LYNAY and several other groups.

Jack White, who is an attorney at Washington D.C. law firm FH+H, was invited by Dr. Neal Coates, chair of the Department of Political Science and Criminal Justice. White’s parents graduated from ACU in 1971. His sister is also a graduate of ACU.

White is a graduate of West Point and Pepperdine law school and served for four years in the military. The thrust of his talks with students was to explain what it means to be open in the yes position of life.

“The sculpting is all in God’s hand,” White said, “but what God put in me is a spirit of service, and He has taken my orientation toward service and placed it in different environments.”

Jack White came to ACU because he believes in the importance of Christian higher education. He believes it is necessary for our community, students and our country and that it is worth it for him to have come here.

“Students need to know they are more than just an up-an-coming of their career choice. They are a part of God’s mosaic,” White said.

White believes speaking at ACU is his role in God’s mosaic of service and that is why he came. He came because he is among a cadre of people who believe in Christian higher education and who believe that the students need to know they are each a part of the mosaic and that they all play a role in it.

“I believe in service, so he made me part of a law firm that can only grow by having a service orientation,” White said. “I believe in service, so he put me on an assignment with the army to make things better for women. I believe in service, so he put me on the board of the chamber of commerce for the commonwealth of Virginia. I like to serve, so he set a fire in me to seek office as attorney general of California.”