Baseball claims series victory over New Mexico State

A Wildcat watches first base as he slides into second base. (Photo by Ryland Mallett)

Baseball won its series against New Mexico State 2-1 in Abilene. The Wildcats improve to 5-2 on the early season.

ACU came out of the gate running beating New Mexico State, 8-7 on Friday. The team pulled ahead in the bottom of the 7th inning with a score from sophomore designated hitter Bryson Hill. Hill scored on a hit to shortstop by freshman second baseman Cameron Cromer.

The Wildcats took on the Aggies again Saturday bringing another victory home 15-9 with their six runs in the 7th inning.

Sophomore centerfielder Grayson Tatrow began the consecutive runs after a ball was singled to center field. Junior right fielder Colton Eager, junior first baseman Hunter Gieser, junior designated hitter Tommy Cruz and freshman third baseman Brett Hammit all followed lead scoring in the 7th inning.

The Aggies were not able to come back from the deficit and ultimately lost the second game of the series going 0-2 coming into Sunday’s third game.

ACU took an early lead on Sunday when Eager scored a two-run homerun in the first inning. After that, the Wildcats were shut down by the Aggies, failing to grab the series sweep. The end score was 12-2 Aggies after taking the lead in the fourth inning.

Coming out of the series with a record of 5-2, ACU played UT-Arlington on the road Tuesday. The Wildcats fought a hard battle against the Mavericks but ultimately lost 3-2 in the 12th inning. The Wildcats didn’t score until the 5th and 7th inning where they tied up the game against the Mavericks.

Baseball now has a record of 5-3 to start the season.

The Department of Athletics did not respond to repeated interview requests.

Baseball will continue their season with a series against Arkansas State Friday at 6:05 p.m in Abilene.