Optimist
You are here: Home / Multimedia / Gallery: Women’s tennis triumphs over Lamar

Gallery: Women’s tennis triumphs over Lamar

by Leave a Comment

The women’s tennis team defeated the Lamar Cardinals 4-3 in the Eager Tennis Pavilion on Sunday morning. The Wildcats now stand 5-3 in conference play as they prepare to face the University of the Incarnate Word on Saturday.

Avatar

About Meghan Long

Leave a Comment:

You are here: Home / Multimedia / Gallery: Women’s tennis triumphs over Lamar