Gallery: Women’s tennis triumphs over Lamar

The women’s tennis team defeated the Lamar Cardinals 4-3 in the Eager Tennis Pavilion on Sunday morning. The Wildcats now stand 5-3 in conference play as they prepare to face the University of the Incarnate Word on Saturday.
Teammates high five after scoring a point. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Senior Ileana Mocciola serves the ball. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Sophomore Claire Fisher passes the ball over the net. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Junior Allison Stewart warms up before the match. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Freshman Maryjoe Crisologo charges toward the net to hit the ball. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Junior Allison Stewart watches the ball move toward her. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Senior Nini Memishishi leaps forward to serve the ball. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Senior Nini Memishishi serves the ball to her opponent. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Junior Allison Stewart follows through after serving the ball to her opponent.(Photo by Meghan Long)
Sophomore Andrea Guerrero stretches her arms into the air to reach the ball before it flies off the court. (Photo by Meghan Long)
