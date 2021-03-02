Greek Life expands to freshmen; new member orientation shifts into spring

Fraternity and sorority rushing and initiation will move to spring next year, and freshmen will have the option to participate.

In addition, the term “pledging” has been replaced with new member orientation, which will now take place every spring semester for all students.

For the transition, rushing and new member orientation will occur next fall and spring. The Homecoming parade will still continue despite the move of initiation to the spring. Dr. Tamara Long, vice president of enrollment and student life, unveiled the changes to students in an email Monday.

“Homecoming will continue to provide the opportunity for alumni to return to campus and engage with their fraternity or sorority,” Long wrote Monday. “New members will continue to compete with a float representing their fraternity or sorority in the homecoming parade.”

The earliest changes within Greek Life will take place April 14 with an all-fraternity and sorority rush. Later in the month, all fraternities and sororities will host an individual rush.

While Student Life is looking forward to the many changes, some students have expressed their concerns with the pandemic and rapid changes.

“I actually think we are prepared for it, and I think it’s one of the worst years that this change could be implemented because space capacity is very limited,” said Justin Ford, president of Frater Sodalis and senior nursing major from Boerne. “To make clubs double the size of what they are, it will be virtually impossible for half of the clubs to meet on campus in a safe setting.”

Student Life is recommending two officers for new member orientation, but at least one is required.

Additionally, an officer dedicated to philanthropy must either be assigned to a current officer position, or a new officer must be assigned for the role.

A third officer position that is being implemented is focussed on risk management and safety. This position will receive extensive risk management and safety training.

This is a developing story.