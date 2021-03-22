Intramural football returns to campus

Intramural football will be making a return to campus following spring break and potentially other spring intramural sports, such as modified softball, kickball and three-point shooting or water polo.

Guidelines will be in place and modifications are being worked out to ensure the health and safety of everyone.

Todd Rogers, director of intramural and club sports, said he is excited to see these sports return to campus.

“Thankfully, this semester got off to a really good start,” Rogers said. “Things are looking really promising to be able to work with the rest of the university to see these things happen.”

“I’m super excited for this because it has been nice to finally get back on track to a bit of normalcy by bringing intramurals back to campus,” Rogers said.

The football schedule will be starting after spring break, with the first game kicking off on March 15 and two weeks of playoff games following a four-game regular season.

Sign-ups are open now and will remain open through spring break, ending on March 12. The end for the intramural football season is anticipated for April 29.

Another big part of intramural sports is sorority and fraternity participation and rivalry.

Abigail Zeller, senior accounting and finance major from Abilene is a member of Sigma Theta Chi and said she is very excited to participate in one last season of intramural football.

“My senior year has been so out of the ordinary compared to past years,” Zeller said. “Nothing has really felt normal or even fun up until now with intramurals coming back.”

Although there will still be a few challenges and restrictions in place, many students are excited to get back out there and end the semester with any sense of normalcy they can get.

“Being able to end my last semester with intramural competitions gives me a sense of closure on my time here at ACU,” Zeller said, “I am also hoping that we don’t have to wear masks because the real athletes don’t have to, so why would I? We are real intramural athletes.”