New GATA fountain in early stages of development

Flames yelling "G-A-T-A want to be a GATA," at their after chapel meeting. (Photo by Nicholas Cromwell)

The women of GATA and its alumni have been discussing plans with the university to deliver a new GATA fountain as early as the summer of 2022.

“Conversations have gotten more significant over the last couple years as they were leading towards GATA’s 100th anniversary,” said Kevin Campbell, senior vice president for operations. “A lot of this was driven by the women of GATA and the alumni.”

The new fountain would be the third GATA has produced in its tenure at ACU. The first fountain was constructed in 1970 to celebrate its 50th anniversary. The second, and current, fountain was dedicated in 1998 during Homecoming.

However, the latest fountain has drawn some concerns recently with the university and its sorority members.

“It hasn’t been as consistent as GATA and we would like it to be,” Campbell said. “So, the women of GATA have been looking for an opportunity to upgrade and create a better experience.”

GATA was eager to construct a new fountain in 2020 for their 100th anniversary, but the university recommended they wait in conjunction with the renovation of Moody Coliseum, which will also be completed in 2022.

The new fountain could move from its current spot on campus, but there is no plan for a significant relocation.

“It will be in a similar location, but it could move 20 or 30 yards one way or another,” Campbell said. “We’re engaged with architects right now, exploring different ideas. We are in the exploratory phase of the location right now.”

The fountain is expected to be funded by GATA and its alumni, although no price estimate has been released at this time.

While no renderings are currently available, the goal is to incorporate a fountain with standing water and a fountain that can remain running throughout the year.

“What we do know is we would like there to be some sort of moving water,” Campbell said. “There certainly is the thought of there being water in it year around. Those were some of the things we heard most from GATA.”