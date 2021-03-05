Soccer falls short against Lumberjacks

Redshirt sophomore goalkeeper Maggie Boston tries to stop junior defender Alyssia Anuat from scoring. (Photo by David Mitchell)

The Wildcats took their third loss of the season falling to Stephen F. Austin Friday night for their first conference game of the season.

The last match up with the Lumberjacks ended in a tie with two overtimes, so the Wildcats knew they had to step up their game in order to compete.

The Wildcats led the Lumberjacks with shots, 14-12, with four hitting the frame, but couldn’t secure it into the net. Senior forward Brittney Harris led the Wildcats with three shots, making it a season-high record for the senior.

Despite the fact that the Wildcats trailed in total corners, senior midfielder Christina Arteaga had two shots along with one shot on the goal.

ACU defense stayed strong during many moments in the game. Senior goalkeeper Erin Smith recorded a total of two saves to hold the Lumberjacks.

The Wildcats face their second and third conference games against Lamar on Friday and McNeese on Sunday in Elmer Gray Stadium.

