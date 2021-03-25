Soccer secures successful weekend stretch

The Wildcats hit the road this past weekend for a triple-header against Houston Baptist, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and Sam Houston.

ACU played Houston Baptist Friday night, where they fell to the Huskies in overtime, 2-1.

Senior goalkeeper Erin Smith had a season-high record of nine saves during the game, only letting two goals slip past. Along with the strong defense, junior midfielder Natalie Wodka scored her fourth goal of the season, leading the team, to put the Wildcats on the board.

The Wildcats met Texas A&M-CC Sunday in Corpus Christi to bring home a 2-1 win.

Sophomore forward Caylen Wright scored within the first four minutes to put ACU up 1-0. Soon after, a foul was given to TXAM-CC giving senior forward Christina Arteaga a penalty kick, where she sunk it in the net making it a 2-0 game.

ACU hit the road again to take on Sam Houston Tuesday to secure the win, 2-0.

Sophomore midfielder Natalie Jones dominated the field by scoring both goals of the game, making them her first two goals of the season. Sophomore forward Jordan Michie had 4 shots throughout the game following Jones who led with eight shots, making it a career-high.

The Wildcats stay on the road to take on Dallas Baptist Saturday afternoon.