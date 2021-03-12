Soccer splits home conference double-header

The Wildcats held Lamar and McNeese for their first home double-header of the spring season.

ACU played Lamar Friday night, where they fell to the Cardinals, 2-1.

Senior forward Christina Arteaga scored a goal for the Wildcats in minute 39 to bring ACU up 1-0, but soon fell after Lamar made two goals to take the lead.

“I think if you ask all of our forwards, they would say they are due,” said head coach Casey Wilson. “That’s actually not a bad thing, our midfield has been strong, but I know our forwards will take their chance.”

Senior goalkeeper Erin Smith made nine saves in the net and made several plays on Lamars’ 11 shots on goal to hold them back to two goals.

“I thought we’ve been playing well defensively,” Wilson said. “We have somethings to clean up, but overall they have done really good and that’s key especially for the 3 games coming up this weekend.”

The Wildcats then held McNeese on Sunday afternoon, where they grabbed their first Southland Conference win of the season, 1-0.

ACU led McNeese with shots, 15-12, with six shots on the goal. Arteaga had two of those shots and sunk one in the back of the net, to bring the Wildcats up 1-0.

Smith made three saves in the second half to keep the Cowboys with zero goals.

The win against McNeese gave Wilson his 150th win in this program with ACU.

The Wildcats hit the road for a triple-header against Houston Baptist on Friday, Texas A&M-CC on Sunday and Sam Houston on Tuesday.