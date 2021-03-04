Softball struggles in Houston over the weekend

Junior pitcher Calie Burris catches her breath after stealing third base. (Photo by David Mitchell)

ACU Softball continued it’s play with a weekend trip to Houston to take on Texas Southern in a double header and Houston in a three-game series.

The Wildcats opened up the past weekend with a 6-5 loss to Houston in what proved to be a back-and-forth battle through all seven innings.

ACU then finished its series against Houston with a double-header on Sunday where they lost 10-8 and 13-5.

Despite the struggles, head coach Abigail Farler saw improvement from her team.

“I saw a great fight from our team this weekend.” Farler said. “Offensively, we didn’t back down at any point. We were able to produce a lot of runs in a variety of ways which was exciting to see. “

Sophomore utility player Val Rudd stood out in the Houston series recording a home run, one RBI and one run scored.

“I believe I was able to help the team with my performance this weekend.” Val said. “Even though we ended up with some losses this weekend, my team really helped me keep my energy up so I could perform well for them.”

The Wildcats continued play against Texas Southern on Saturday, losing game 6-5 and winning game the second game, 8-3.

ACU finished 1-4 on the weekend, but showed a great offensive showing and didn’t back down from the competition.

“As a team, we are working to improve our drive and our fight,” Rudder said. “We had a little glimpse of our fight that we have in us in Houston, we know we can do it.”

The Wildcats host Tarleton State in their home opener on Wednesday and look to bounce back from a disappointing weekend.

“Wednesday is exciting for us, after having our home tournament canceled, the players and coaches are looking forward to playing on our on field in front of our fans.” Farler said. “I’m excited for our team to show what we are capable of.”