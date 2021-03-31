Virtual Teacher Fair open for registration

The annual Teacher Fair’s registration is now open to students online through Handshake on a website called Vimeo.

On Vimeo, students have access to 65 recruiters and recruiters are able to see students’ résumés. Each school has uploaded an elevator pitch talking about their school and requirements for potential employees.

“This is one of the most popular events we do,” said Jill Fortson, Director of the Career Center.

This event will open up on April 8 at 8 a.m. and will be available through April 15 at midnight.

“I feel confident that the university and the education department are setting us up for success,” said Abby Flatt, senior elementary education major from Midland.

“Historically, ACU puts out great teacher candidates,” said Chris King Halifax, Director of Human Resources at Abilene ISD. “When we get a student from ACU, they are fully prepared.”

Being able to still hold this event is also an opportunity for education majors as well as students interested in mission work. There are recruiters available looking for potential students to do mission work in different to teach English.

In addition, recruiters told Fortson that this is their favorite teacher fair to be a part of.

“They are always coming back and it says a lot about our students,” said Fortson.

The Virtual Teacher Fair is open for registration now on handshake.com and will be available to ACU, McMurry University, and Hardin-Simmons University students on April 8.