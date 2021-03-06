Women’s track and field claims first-ever Southland Conference title

A wildcat athlete jumps hurtles during track and field practice on Jan. 25. (Photo by Ryland Mallett)

ACU’s women’s track and field team won their first indoor Southland Conference Championship at the indoor conference championship tournament in Birmingham, Alabama. The Wildcats garnered 107 points and 10 medals.

Some standout players include senior sprinter Taylor Tolen, who won two medals, a gold medal in the 200 meter dash and a silver medal in 60 meter dash. Sophomore distances runner Irene Rono won gold in the 3000 meter run and bronze in the 5000 meter run. Rono’s time in the 3K (9:45.20) put her third all-time in program history.

The Wildcats scored 30 points on the first day of the tournament, then made a 47-point leap to 77 points on the second day.

ACU has their next meet at the NCAA Indoor Championships hosted by Arkansas March 12-13. Their first meet as a host will be for the Wes Kittley Invitational March 18-20.

The Department of Athletics did not respond to repeated interview requests.