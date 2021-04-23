2021 Sing Song predictions

Sing Song 2021 will take place at the Paramount Theatre in downtown Abilene this weekend. All acts will be judged on just three categories: vocals, entertainment and costumes. The Optimists’ overall predictions are listed below.

Fraternities

First Place: Frater Sodalis

These Appalachian mountain men are “swimming across the river” for first place. The Sing Song defending champions are looking to fish for yet another victory, and their vocals and entertainment look to carry them into the winner’s column. It appears most of the competition may have traveled to Kentucky where they were born and raised. Prepare for more BT this weekend.

Second Place: Pi Kappa

Pi Kappa is walking on Abbey Road into second place. These costumes have been “waiting for this moment to arise,” but the vocals may keep them away from the overall prize. Just remember to “let her into your heart”, and maybe second place will feel better.

Sororities

First Place: Ko Jo Kai

These Kojies are looking to silence doubters and their competition with speedy mail delivery service for all. With a different format in Sing Song this year, Ko Jo Kai has effortlessly adapted to develop a winning performance with stunning vocals that just might capture another sweep victory. The real question on everyone’s mind: Will they ever hear back from their boyfriend?

Second Place: Tri Kappa Gamma

TKG has been dreaming for a Sing Song victory, but they might have to dream a little harder to pull off the upset. The vocals are there, along with a pleasant lullaby. If they continue to have faith in their dreams, a first place finish might come smiling through.

Third Place: GATA

Watch out for the women of GATA as they’re bringing the muscle and “Eye of the Tiger” to fight their competition and avenge a third place finish in 2020. Make no mistake; the women of GATA are contenders, but their lack of strong vocals and a challenging sorority division leaves them right where they left off a year ago.

Honorable Mention: Delta Theta

Heaven and Earth have finally aligned for Delta Theta, placing them in honorable mention with a competitive sorority division. The shiniest costumes of the competition are dazzling, but is it enough to capture a higher spot in the competition?

Class Acts

First Place: Freshman White

These freshmen are taking the upperclassmen to school in what arguably may be one of the better performances of the year. This freshmen act is blessed with a plethora of individual singers who can “beat it” better than anyone else. Such a performance would even make the late Michael Jackson proud. But can they keep pace with a talented junior class?

Second Place: Juniors

The city that never sleeps is headed to the Paramount. What may be one of the most entertaining acts finds itself in a close battle for the top spot. Its vocals are impressive, but it might need an extra boost to “be a part of it” as Sing Song class act champions.

Third Place: Freshman Purple

It’s yet another vocally-talented act as these freshmen are “rolling on the river.” They’ve got great beat, but their big wheels will have to keep on turning if they hope to pull off a victory. For now, it’s third place with this freshman act.

Honorable Mention: Seniors

These seniors are “under pressure” and sitting in last place. Vocals may be the biggest factor putting them in the honorable mentions, but if they can clean it up, the seniors might be able to rise to the occasion. Queen certainly approves of the act, but will the judges?