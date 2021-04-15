Baseball splits series with Southeastern

Prior to Southeastern Louisiana, the ACU Wildcats were 16-11. ACU traveled to Hammond, Louisiana to play the Lions.

ACU began the series with a hot streak that was ignited by sophomore catcher Mitchell Dickson. Dickson hit a homerun to left field in the top of the first inning. Junior third basemen Alexei Cazarin was the highest scorer of the game with three runs on three hits. Cazarin had a total of five at bats. The Wildcats ended up winning 13-9 gaining their first win of the series.

SLU came out running the first game of the double header scoring twice in the bottom of the first inning. SLU then scored again in the third and fourth inning making it 0-4.The first two of three runs scored by ACU were home runs scored by sophomore center fielder Grayson Tatrow and freshman second baseman Brett Hammit. Both home runs were scored in the fourth inning.

ACU scored its third and final run of the game in the seventh inning by Tommy Cruz. SLU tied the series 1-1 by winning 8-3 coming into the second game of the double header.

SLU scored the first two runs of the game in the fourth inning and left ACU scoreless until the eighth inning. ACU pulled together a string of runs starting with a homerun from Hammit.

The tying two runs were scored by Cazarin and freshman shortstop Sebastian Randle. The runs occured after Cruz hit to right field resulting in a double. The last run occurred with Tatrow scoring in the top of the eighth. The final score was 8-4 giving ACU the advantage in the series 2-1.

During the final game SLU held ACU to a scoreless game while also five times off of a series of double plays and singles occuring during the second inning. ACU Ultimately split the series with SLU 2-2 after losing this final game.

Southeastern ranks at the top of the conference after the series against ACU while the wildcats rank eighth in the conference. ACUs next matchup is against UT Arlington before they begin their three game series against UT this Friday.